March 25 Times Media Group Ltd

* Headline earnings of 67 cents per share in 6 months ended Dec. 31 (2013: 196 cents per share), being a decrease of 65.8 pct from previous corresponding period.

* Sees earnings of 82 cents per share for 6 months to December

* Results for six months ended Dec 31 2013 included sizeable profits which do not re-occur in results for 6 months to 31 December 2014