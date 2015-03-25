BRIEF-Fortis lowers conversion price of 7th series convertible bonds to 1,170 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 7th series convertible bonds to 1,170 won/share from 2,260 won/share, effective May 5
March 25 Ivu Traffic Technologies AG :
* Increased revenues by 2 pct to 47.2 million euros ($51.8 million) and gross profit by 7 pct to 37.1 million euros in 2014
* FY EBIT rose by 13 pct to 4.3 million euros
* Will propose IVU annual general meeting a dividend payment for first time - of 0.05 euros per share Source text - bit.ly/1IuZ4c1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9116 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Digicel Limited commences tender offer and consent solicitation for any and all of its 7.000% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: