BRIEF-WITH Investment buys 9.7 pct stake in Hanwha Ace Special Purpose Acquisition 3rd
May 9 Hanwha Ace Special Purpose Acquisition 3rd Co Ltd :
March 25 Psg Konsult Ltd
* Sees fy recurring headline EPS to be between 26.8 cents and 27.3 cents
* Headline EPS to be between 26.6 cents and 27.2 cents, or between 33% and 36% for the year ended 28 february Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
May 9 Hanwha Ace Special Purpose Acquisition 3rd Co Ltd :
MANILA, May 9 Incoming Philippine central bank governor Nestor Espenilla said on Tuesday markets should expect a lot of continuity in terms of monetary policy and reforms when he takes over in July.