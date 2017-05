March 25 Trigano SA :

* H1 sales 479.0 million euros ($525.5 million) versus 425.4 million euros year ago

* Q2 sales 238.4 million euros versus 203.8 million euros year ago

* Sees sustained activity in H2 due to high level of motorhomes order backlog

