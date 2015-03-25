BRIEF-Invigor says Sprooki signed a new three-year contract
* Sprooki signs a new three-year contract to provide loyalty and commerce solutions for a large shopping mall in Indonesia
March 25 DL Software SA :
* FY net loss group share 0.1 million euro ($109,580) versus profit of 0.1 million euros year ago
* Will propose dividend of 0.16 euros per share
* Anticipates a growth of 5 percent to 10 percent of operating income at constant scope

($1 = 0.9126 euros)
* Says offering 5.00 million shares