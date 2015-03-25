March 25 DL Software SA :

* FY net loss group share 0.1 million euro ($109,580) versus profit of 0.1 million euros year ago

* Will propose dividend of 0.16 euros per share

* Anticipates a growth of 5 percent to 10 percent of operating income at constant scope

Source text: bit.ly/1NgyqV3

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9126 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)