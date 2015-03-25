BRIEF-Valeant says Bausch + Lomb announces FDA set PDUFA date of Dec 27
* Bausch + Lomb announces PDUFA date for new OTC redness reliever, brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution, 0.025%
March 25 Korian Medica SA :
* FY EBITDA 315.1 million euros ($345.4 million) versus 181.2 million euros year ago
* Will propose dividend of 0.60 euros per share
* Sees FY 2015 revenue in region of 2.6 billion euros, a further increase in earnings and a solid operating profitability
* Reiterates revenue target of 3 billion euros in 2017
May 8 Healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson said on Monday the U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation concerning management and advisory services provided to rheumatology and gastroenterology practices that bought two of its drugs.