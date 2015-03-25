BRIEF-Valeant says Bausch + Lomb announces FDA set PDUFA date of Dec 27
* Bausch + Lomb announces PDUFA date for new OTC redness reliever, brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution, 0.025%
March 25 Korian Medica SA :
* Jacques Bailet retires from his positions of member and chairman of board of directors
* Christian Chautard was appointed as chairman of board of directors in place of Jacques Bailet
May 8 Healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson said on Monday the U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation concerning management and advisory services provided to rheumatology and gastroenterology practices that bought two of its drugs.