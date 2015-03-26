BRIEF-Allgeier says Q1 EBIT 2.4 million euros
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
March 26 Sunrise Communications Group AG :
* FY 2014 with revenue up by 3.1 percent to 2,084 million Swiss francs ($2.18 billion)
* FY adjusted EBITDA growth by 2.8 percent to 638 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1EGZtnR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9570 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
May 2 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of its popular operating system, geared toward low-cost laptops for students, as it tries to take share from Google's Chrome OS-run computers.