March 26 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc :

* Final pricing of offering of shares in Citizens Financial Group

* Offer comprises 135 million shares, or 24.7 pct, of Citizens common stock at a public offering price per share of $23.75.

* Gross proceeds realised by RBSG will be $3.2 billion ($3.7 billion assuming exercise in full of over-allotment option) with cash proceeds being used for general business purposes

* Will continue to hold up to 45.6 pct of CFG's shares of common stock (41.9 pct assuming exercise of entire over-allotment option) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: