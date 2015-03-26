March 26 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc
:
* Final pricing of offering of shares in Citizens Financial
Group
* Offer comprises 135 million shares, or 24.7 pct, of
Citizens common stock at a public offering price per share of
$23.75.
* Gross proceeds realised by RBSG will be $3.2 billion ($3.7
billion assuming exercise in full of over-allotment option) with
cash proceeds being used for general business purposes
* Will continue to hold up to 45.6 pct of CFG's shares of
common stock (41.9 pct assuming exercise of entire
over-allotment option)
