March 26 Orava Asuinkiinteistorahasto Oyj
* Orava Residential Real Estate Investment Trust plc issues
secured notes of 20 million euros ($22.01 million)
* Says issue date of notes is April 1, 2015
* Maturity of notes is five years, and notes are due on
April 1, 2020
* Notes bear a fixed interest rate of 4.25 pct per annum
* Says proceeds of notes will be used for repayment of bank
loans of parent company to extent of 17.4 million euros and
general corporate purposes of group
* Notes constitute a part of a financing arrangement
disclosed by company on March 11, 2015, which also includes a
credit facility of 15 million euros with Danske Bank Oyj
* Therefore, entire financing arrangement will enter into
force on issue date of notes
($1 = 0.9087 euros)
