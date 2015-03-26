March 26 Royal Dutch Shell :

* Shell announces plans to reduce staff numbers and changes to working patterns in the North Sea

* To reduce number of staff and agency contractors who support company's UK north sea operations by at least 250 in 2015

* Shell will also introduce changes to uk north sea offshore shift patterns

* Staff and agency contractors based in Aberdeen and on installations in North Sea were informed of plans during a meeting today

* Reduction in staff and agency contractor numbers is in addition to 250 announced in August 2014

* Measures are part of initiatives being pursued to manage costs and improve competitive performance of operations around world (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)