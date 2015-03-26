UPDATE 1-Total to explore offshore Senegal for oil and gas
PARIS/DAKAR, May 2 Total has signed an agreement to explore for oil and gas off Senegal's Atlantic coast, boosting the prospect of major oil developments in the West African country.
March 26 Royal Dutch Shell :
* Shell announces plans to reduce staff numbers and changes to working patterns in the North Sea
* To reduce number of staff and agency contractors who support company's UK north sea operations by at least 250 in 2015
* Shell will also introduce changes to uk north sea offshore shift patterns
* Staff and agency contractors based in Aberdeen and on installations in North Sea were informed of plans during a meeting today
* Reduction in staff and agency contractor numbers is in addition to 250 announced in August 2014
* Measures are part of initiatives being pursued to manage costs and improve competitive performance of operations around world (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
PARIS/DAKAR, May 2 Total has signed an agreement to explore for oil and gas off Senegal's Atlantic coast, boosting the prospect of major oil developments in the West African country.
* Upcoming - U.S. crude inventory data from API at 2030 GMT (Adds latest prices, fresh quotes)