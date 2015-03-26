BRIEF-Allgeier says Q1 EBIT 2.4 million euros
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
March 26 Beta Systems Software AG :
* Has concluded a partnership agreement with IonIT, a Dutch consultancy firm specialized in design and implementation of identity and access management (IAM) solutions Source text - bit.ly/1CrDswg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
May 2 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of its popular operating system, geared toward low-cost laptops for students, as it tries to take share from Google's Chrome OS-run computers.