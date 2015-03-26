BRIEF-Mastercard announced expansion of long-standing relationship with General Motors
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 26 Nireus Aquaculture SA :
* Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its creditor banks to restructure its loans
* Says to capitalise its loans amounting to 58.6 million euros ($64.46 million) by issuing new shares of 0.30 euros per share, thus passing 75 percent of the share capital of the Company to creditor banks
* Says to issue common securitised bond loans up to 94.6 million euros and interest rate of Euribor +4.25 percent
* Says to issue convertible to shares 10-year bond loan valued at 24.5 million euros, interest rate of 1 percent and conversion price of 0.30 euros per share
* Says to start merger procedures with absorption of its subsidiary Sea Farm Ionian SA
* Says to start merger procedures with absorption of its subsidiary Sea Farm Ionian SA

* Chairman said that the agreement with lending banks will rationalize financial position of the group
* Bmw of north america llc - in total, the bmw group in the u.s. (bmw and mini combined) reported april sales of 26,105 vehicles, a decrease of 12.2 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)