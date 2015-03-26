March 26 Fca
* Is consulting on fees for regulated firms for 2015/16
financial year
* Annual funding requirement is £481.6m, up 8.4% from
£446.4m in 2015/16
* Fees are used to cover cost of fca's regulatory
activities, with fees for individual firms based on areas of
business they undertake
* 38% of regulated firms will continue to pay minimum fee
which will increase to £1084 from £1000, first increase since
2010.
* Has proposed fees for firms offering consumer credit,
pension guidance levy and payment systems regulator, which fall,
outside fca's annual funding requirement
* Consultation closes on 18 may 2015, and we expect to
confirm changes to our fees in summer 2015
Source text: (bit.ly/1FKHcvu)