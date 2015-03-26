BRIEF-Allgeier says Q1 EBIT 2.4 million euros
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
March 26 NNIT A/S :
* Following settlement of the Overallotment Option, Novo Nordisk has a direct holding of shares in NNIT of 6,375,000 shares in total of a nominal value of 10 Danish crowns each, corresponding to 25.5 pct of the share capital and 25.5 pct of the voting rights in NNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
May 2 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of its popular operating system, geared toward low-cost laptops for students, as it tries to take share from Google's Chrome OS-run computers.