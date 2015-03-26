Dow and Dupont receive conditional approval from China for proposed merger
BEIJING, May 2 China has conditionally approved the proposed merger between the Dow Chemical Co and Dupont, the country's Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.
March 26 Akzo Nobel Nv :
* AkzoNobel to invest in organic peroxide operations in the U.S. and Europe
* Introducing new technologies to increase efficiency at site, which will result in increased capacity
* In Houston, co implementing a new site-wide process control system which is expected to significantly improve capacity, operational efficiencies
* Targeted investments are focused on making gains in many areas which will help to strongly position our business for further growth in polymer industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Net debt rises 9 pct quarter-on-quarter, as gearing climbs (Adds CFO quotes, shares, details)