March 26 Akzo Nobel Nv :

* AkzoNobel to invest in organic peroxide operations in the U.S. and Europe

* Introducing new technologies to increase efficiency at site, which will result in increased capacity

* In Houston, co implementing a new site-wide process control system which is expected to significantly improve capacity, operational efficiencies

* Targeted investments are focused on making gains in many areas which will help to strongly position our business for further growth in polymer industry