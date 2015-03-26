BRIEF-Mastercard announced expansion of long-standing relationship with General Motors
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 26 Polytec Holding AG :
* FY 2014 EBIT increased by 0.4 million euros or 2.0 pct to 20.6 million euros ($22.67 million)
* FY 2014 EBITDA for 2014 financial year totaled 36.5 million euros, thus remaining at level of previous year (36.4 million euros)
* FY 2014 sales revenues increased by approximately 3.1 pct over previous year to stand at 491.3 million euros
* Will propose to annual general meeting for 2014 payment of a dividend of 0.25 euros per share
* Sees FY 2015 consolidated sales of over 600 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9087 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bmw of north america llc - in total, the bmw group in the u.s. (bmw and mini combined) reported april sales of 26,105 vehicles, a decrease of 12.2 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)