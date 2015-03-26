March 26 Polytec Holding AG :

* FY 2014 EBIT increased by 0.4 million euros or 2.0 pct to 20.6 million euros ($22.67 million)

* FY 2014 EBITDA for 2014 financial year totaled 36.5 million euros, thus remaining at level of previous year (36.4 million euros)

* FY 2014 sales revenues increased by approximately 3.1 pct over previous year to stand at 491.3 million euros

* Will propose to annual general meeting for 2014 payment of a dividend of 0.25 euros per share

* Sees FY 2015 consolidated sales of over 600 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9087 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)