BRIEF-Mastercard announced expansion of long-standing relationship with General Motors
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 26 Delfingen Industry SA :
* FY net income of 4.6 million euros ($5.05 million) versus 3.1 million euros year ago
* Dividend up 52 pct at 0.38 euros per share
* Is banking on a new growth of its sales and an improvement of its financial performance in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bmw of north america llc - in total, the bmw group in the u.s. (bmw and mini combined) reported april sales of 26,105 vehicles, a decrease of 12.2 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)