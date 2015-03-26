March 26 Delfingen Industry SA :

* FY net income of 4.6 million euros ($5.05 million) versus 3.1 million euros year ago

* Dividend up 52 pct at 0.38 euros per share

* Is banking on a new growth of its sales and an improvement of its financial performance in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)