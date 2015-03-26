March 26 NNIT A/S :

* Announces exercise in full of the overallotment option in connection with the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of NNIT A/S

* Total offering size increased to 1,437,500,000 Danish crowns ($211.55 million)

* Says total number of shares sold in offering amounts to 11,500,000 shares of a nominal value of 10 crowns each ($1 = 6.7950 Danish crowns)