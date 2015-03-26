BRIEF-Allgeier says Q1 EBIT 2.4 million euros
March 26 NNIT A/S :
* Announces exercise in full of the overallotment option in connection with the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of NNIT A/S
* Total offering size increased to 1,437,500,000 Danish crowns ($211.55 million)
* Says total number of shares sold in offering amounts to 11,500,000 shares of a nominal value of 10 crowns each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7950 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of its popular operating system, geared toward low-cost laptops for students, as it tries to take share from Google's Chrome OS-run computers.