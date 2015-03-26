BRIEF-Allgeier says Q1 EBIT 2.4 million euros
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
March 26 Bollore :
* Bollore announces the successful placement of Havas shares
* Following placement, group holds 60 pct of Havas' share capital
* Placement represents total of 93.9 million shares representing 22.5 pct of Havas' share capital
* Shares sold at a price of 6.40 euros per share, for a total amount of 601 million euros ($661.16 million)
* Settlement for placement will take place on March 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9090 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
May 2 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of its popular operating system, geared toward low-cost laptops for students, as it tries to take share from Google's Chrome OS-run computers.