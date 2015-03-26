BRIEF-Allgeier says Q1 EBIT 2.4 million euros
March 26 Ateme SA :
* Ateme Titan Live and file multi-codec transcoder was selected by a Chinese cable provider for the first 4K HEVC main screen service
* End-To-End solution and integration services will be provided by Inspur, a systems integrator and STB manufacturer
May 2 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of its popular operating system, geared toward low-cost laptops for students, as it tries to take share from Google's Chrome OS-run computers.