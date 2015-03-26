BRIEF-Allgeier says Q1 EBIT 2.4 million euros
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
March 26 Aures Technologies Sa :
* To launch Yuno at Retail Business Technology Expo' (RBTE) 2015
* Yuno is a point of sale touch screen computer Source text: bit.ly/1NiotGL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
May 2 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of its popular operating system, geared toward low-cost laptops for students, as it tries to take share from Google's Chrome OS-run computers.