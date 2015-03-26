BRIEF-Allgeier says Q1 EBIT 2.4 million euros
March 26 Vossloh AG
* Says does not expect any more significant one-offs in 2015
* Says in first exploratory talks with potential buyers of transportation business
* Says cooperation with shareholder Thiele is excellent, but sees offer as insufficient Further company coverage:
May 2 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of its popular operating system, geared toward low-cost laptops for students, as it tries to take share from Google's Chrome OS-run computers.