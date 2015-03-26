BRIEF-Mastercard announced expansion of long-standing relationship with General Motors
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 26 Saranskiy Zavod Rezinotekhnika OJSC :
* FY 2014 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 2.04 billion roubles ($36.02 million) versus 2.09 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 net profit to RAS of 140.3 million roubles versus 178.23 million roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1xi1Obt
Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.6320 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bmw of north america llc - in total, the bmw group in the u.s. (bmw and mini combined) reported april sales of 26,105 vehicles, a decrease of 12.2 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)