BRIEF-Orpea Q1 revenue rises by 10.5 pct to 751.7 million euros
* Strong growth of 10.5 pct in Q1 2017 revenue to EUR 751.7 million
March 26 Paul Hartmann AG :
* FY 2014 increased global sales revenues to 1,862.0 million euros ($2.05 billion). This is an increase of 3.8 pct compared to previous year's record
* FY 2014 consolidated net income was 78.3 million euros, an increase of 25.4 pct compared to previous year
* FY 2014 EBIT increased 20.0 pct to 122.4 million euros
* Will propose a dividend increase from 5.70 euros to 6.50 euros per share
* CEO: "we are cautiously optimistic for fiscal year 2015 that we will have moderate increase in sales revenues and EBIT" Source text: bit.ly/1D17xVy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9085 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Strong growth of 10.5 pct in Q1 2017 revenue to EUR 751.7 million
May 2 The U.S. Justice Department has accused UnitedHealth Group Inc of obtaining inflated payments from the government based on inaccurate information about the health status of patients enrolled in its largest Medicare Advantage Plan.