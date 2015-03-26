March 26 Paul Hartmann AG :

* FY 2014 increased global sales revenues to 1,862.0 million euros ($2.05 billion). This is an increase of 3.8 pct compared to previous year's record

* FY 2014 consolidated net income was 78.3 million euros, an increase of 25.4 pct compared to previous year

* FY 2014 EBIT increased 20.0 pct to 122.4 million euros

* Will propose a dividend increase from 5.70 euros to 6.50 euros per share

* Will propose a dividend increase from 5.70 euros to 6.50 euros per share

* CEO: "we are cautiously optimistic for fiscal year 2015 that we will have moderate increase in sales revenues and EBIT"