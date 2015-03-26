BRIEF-Mastercard announced expansion of long-standing relationship with General Motors
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 26 Frosta AG :
* FY 2014 total revenue increased by 5 pct to 408 million euros ($448.7 million) (previous year: 386 million euros)
* FY net profit 17.3 million euros versus 12 million euros year ago Source text - bit.ly/1xi726V Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9093 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bmw of north america llc - in total, the bmw group in the u.s. (bmw and mini combined) reported april sales of 26,105 vehicles, a decrease of 12.2 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)