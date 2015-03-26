BRIEF-Allgeier says Q1 EBIT 2.4 million euros
March 26 Enalyzer A/S :
* FY EBITDA at 6.4 million Danish crowns ($936,480) versus 1.0 million crowns year ago
* FY revenue 26.8 million crowns versus 24.8 million crowns year ago
* FY pretax profit 3 million crowns versus loss 2.6 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 1 million crowns in total
* Expects profitable operations in 2015
May 2 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of its popular operating system, geared toward low-cost laptops for students, as it tries to take share from Google's Chrome OS-run computers.