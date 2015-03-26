BRIEF-Allgeier says Q1 EBIT 2.4 million euros
March 26 B3system SA :
* Following the decrease in the company's capital to 2.5 mln from 3.3 mln zlotys, Win General Management Sp. z o.o. K.A. has its stake in the company increased to 28.52 percent from 21.65 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of its popular operating system, geared toward low-cost laptops for students, as it tries to take share from Google's Chrome OS-run computers.