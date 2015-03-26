March 26 Alliance Trust Plc :
* Alliance Trust publishes circular to shareholders and
responds to Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd's requisitioned
resolutions
* Board believes that Elliott has plans for disruptive
actions and that Elliott's proposal is not just about nominating
directors.
* Elliott's interests are at odds with company's other
shareholders - board believes that Elliott is looking to exit
their shareholding quickly
* Board considers that proposed directors are not
independent
* Co already has a clear and differentiated strategy which
consistently delivers strong shareholder returns - this should
not be jeopardised
* Resolutions will be discussed and voted upon at company's
forthcoming annual general meeting in Dundee, on Wednesday 29
April, 2015
* Board unanimously recommends that you vote against Elliott
resolutions as they intend to do in respect of their own
shareholdings
