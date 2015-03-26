March 26 Alliance Trust Plc :

* Alliance Trust publishes circular to shareholders and responds to Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd's requisitioned resolutions

* Board believes that Elliott has plans for disruptive actions and that Elliott's proposal is not just about nominating directors.

* Elliott's interests are at odds with company's other shareholders - board believes that Elliott is looking to exit their shareholding quickly

* Board considers that proposed directors are not independent

* Co already has a clear and differentiated strategy which consistently delivers strong shareholder returns - this should not be jeopardised

* Resolutions will be discussed and voted upon at company's forthcoming annual general meeting in Dundee, on Wednesday 29 April, 2015

* Board unanimously recommends that you vote against Elliott resolutions as they intend to do in respect of their own shareholdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)