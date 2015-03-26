BRIEF-Allgeier says Q1 EBIT 2.4 million euros
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
March 26 Euronext:
* Iscool Entertainment SA decided to proceed to a capital increase through an issue of new shares with preferential subscription rights
* Maximum number of shares to be issued is 3,940,600
* Issue price is 0.21 euro per security
* Subscription period is from March 30 to April 15 inclusive
* Subscription ratio is 100 new shares for 201 rights Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of its popular operating system, geared toward low-cost laptops for students, as it tries to take share from Google's Chrome OS-run computers.