BRIEF-Isuzu Motors' operating profit likely fell 15 pct in year ended March 31 - Nikkei
March 26 Socfinaf SA :
* Says full year total products are 20 million euros ($21.82 million)
* Full year net income is 12.6 million euros versus 29.4 million euros a year ago
* Says portfolio at end of 2014 was 377.1 million euros
* To propose full year final dividend of 0.10 euro per share; says 0.05 euro per share already paid in November 2014
May 2 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a 45 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, and said it agreed to buy up to 20 Dreamliner planes from Boeing Co as part of a plan to add fuel-efficient aircraft to its fleet.