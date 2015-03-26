March 26 Fromageries Bel SA :

* FY consolidated net income group share 123 million euros ($134 million) versus 126 million euros year ago

* Economic and geopolitical uncertainty ushering in 2015 financial year does not augur well for consumer spending

* Proposes a dividend of 6.25 euros per share, with an ex-dividend date of May 18 and payable as of May 20, 2015

