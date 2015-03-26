BRIEF-Isuzu Motors' operating profit likely fell 15 pct in year ended March 31 - Nikkei
* Isuzu Motors operating profit likely fell 15 percent in year ended March 31 - Nikkei
March 26 Fromageries Bel SA :
* FY consolidated net income group share 123 million euros ($134 million) versus 126 million euros year ago
* Economic and geopolitical uncertainty ushering in 2015 financial year does not augur well for consumer spending
* Proposes a dividend of 6.25 euros per share, with an ex-dividend date of May 18 and payable as of May 20, 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Isuzu Motors operating profit likely fell 15 percent in year ended March 31 - Nikkei
May 2 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a 45 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, and said it agreed to buy up to 20 Dreamliner planes from Boeing Co as part of a plan to add fuel-efficient aircraft to its fleet.