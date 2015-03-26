BRIEF-Mastercard announced expansion of long-standing relationship with General Motors
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 26 Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA :
* Has received a notification from Guy Paquot/Fingaren/Entreprises et Chemins de Fer en Chine S.A. that a 50 percent threshold being crossed
* Guy Paquot controls Fingaren S.C.A. which controls Entreprises et Chemins de Fer en Chine S.A. and together, they own 50.13 percent of Compagnie du Bois Sauvage's voting rights Source text: bit.ly/1D2ik1L
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 2 Russia's Reserve Fund increased slightly to $16.34 billion as of May 1 from $16.19 billion a month earlier, finance ministry data showed on Tuesday.