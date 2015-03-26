BRIEF-Isuzu Motors' operating profit likely fell 15 pct in year ended March 31 - Nikkei
* Isuzu Motors operating profit likely fell 15 percent in year ended March 31 - Nikkei
March 26 Unibel SA :
* FY revenue of 2.8 billion euros ($3.1 billion) versus 2.7 billion euros year ago
* FY net income group share of 80 million euros versus 82 million euros year ago
* Proposes dividend of 8.50 euros per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9178 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Isuzu Motors operating profit likely fell 15 percent in year ended March 31 - Nikkei
May 2 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a 45 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, and said it agreed to buy up to 20 Dreamliner planes from Boeing Co as part of a plan to add fuel-efficient aircraft to its fleet.