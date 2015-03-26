BRIEF-Allgeier says Q1 EBIT 2.4 million euros
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
March 26 Bollore :
* Reaches 10 percent threshold in Vivendi
* Purchases 27.7 million additional shares in Vivendi priced at 22.85 euros, representing an investment of 632 million euros ($686.7 million)
* Says its stake in Vivendi is now of 10.20 percent
* Now holds 137.8 million Vivendi shares representing a market value of 3.2 billion euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
May 2 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of its popular operating system, geared toward low-cost laptops for students, as it tries to take share from Google's Chrome OS-run computers.