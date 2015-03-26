March 26 Bollore :

* Reaches 10 percent threshold in Vivendi

* Purchases 27.7 million additional shares in Vivendi priced at 22.85 euros, representing an investment of 632 million euros ($686.7 million)

* Says its stake in Vivendi is now of 10.20 percent

* Now holds 137.8 million Vivendi shares representing a market value of 3.2 billion euros

