BRIEF-Allgeier says Q1 EBIT 2.4 million euros
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
March 26 Guillemot Corporation SA :
* FY consolidated net loss of 0.9 million euros ($978,390) versus loss of 0.8 million euros year ago
* Expects double-digit growth in sales in the fiscal year 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1M5CagO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
May 2 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of its popular operating system, geared toward low-cost laptops for students, as it tries to take share from Google's Chrome OS-run computers.