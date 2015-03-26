BRIEF-Pembury Lifestyle says in talks regarding a deal
* Company has entered into negotiations to acquire six pembury retirement lodges and villages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
March 26 Adocia SAS :
* To raise capital in a private placement of new shares
* Objective to raise up to 9.9 percent of current share capital to fund research and development and for general corporate purposes
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company has entered into negotiations to acquire six pembury retirement lodges and villages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* New installation of EOS platform in France Source text: http://bit.ly/2pC0Rt7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)