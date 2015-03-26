March 26 Ateme SA :

* FY revenue 24.8 million euros ($27.0 million) versus 20.6 million euros year ago

* FY net loss group share 2.0 million euros versus loss of 1.6 million euros year ago

* Is committed to an action plan which aims to triple its market share (currently 2 to 3 pct) on a targeted market of 1.4 billion euros by 2018

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)