Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
March 26 Ateme SA :
* FY revenue 24.8 million euros ($27.0 million) versus 20.6 million euros year ago
* FY net loss group share 2.0 million euros versus loss of 1.6 million euros year ago
* Is committed to an action plan which aims to triple its market share (currently 2 to 3 pct) on a targeted market of 1.4 billion euros by 2018
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
* Says it lowered conversion price of 13th series bonds to 9,568 won/share from 10,128 won/share