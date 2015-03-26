BRIEF-Allgeier says Q1 EBIT 2.4 million euros
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
March 26 Tronics Microsystems SA :
* FY revenue 11.6 million euros ($12.6 million) versus 10.2 million euros year ago
* FY net income group share 140,000 euros versus loss of 684,000 euros year ago
* Continues the implementation of its development plan to achieve a turnover of 40 million euros in 2018
Source text: bit.ly/1HMc8vQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
May 2 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of its popular operating system, geared toward low-cost laptops for students, as it tries to take share from Google's Chrome OS-run computers.