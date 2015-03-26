BRIEF-Mastercard announced expansion of long-standing relationship with General Motors
Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors
March 26 Immobiliere Dassault SA :
* Reports full year net income of 16.7 million euros ($7.3 million) versus 9.7 million euros a year ago
* Proposes full year dividend of 1.20 euros per share and extraordinary dividend of 0.60 euro per share
* Says net asset value for 2014 goes up by 2.74 pct to 44.06 euros per share
($1 = 0.9199 euros)
MOSCOW, May 2 Russia's Reserve Fund increased slightly to $16.34 billion as of May 1 from $16.19 billion a month earlier, finance ministry data showed on Tuesday.