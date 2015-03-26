BRIEF-Mastercard announced expansion of long-standing relationship with General Motors
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 26 Friends Life Group Ltd :
* Majority in number of scheme shareholders, who voted and who together represented not less than 75 pct by value of votes cast, voted in favour of merger with Aviva
* Expected that listing of and dealings in friends life shares will be suspended with effect from 7.30 a.m. On 10 april 2015
* New aviva shares will be issued to relevant scheme shareholders by 8.00 a.m. On 13 april 2015
* Dealings in new aviva shares on london stock exchange will take place at 8.00 a.m. On 13 april 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 2 Russia's Reserve Fund increased slightly to $16.34 billion as of May 1 from $16.19 billion a month earlier, finance ministry data showed on Tuesday.