* Isuzu Motors operating profit likely fell 15 percent in year ended March 31 - Nikkei
March 26 Societe Financiere Des Caoutchoucs SA :
* Says full year total products are 27.3 million euros
* Full year net income is 23.6 million euros versus 29.9 million euros a year ago
* Proposes to pay final dividend of 0.50 euro per share
* Total full year 2014 dividend to reach 0.70 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/19UsV2b Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a 45 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, and said it agreed to buy up to 20 Dreamliner planes from Boeing Co as part of a plan to add fuel-efficient aircraft to its fleet.