BRIEF-Banco BPM to partially reimburse investors who opted out from merger
* to limit reimbursement for investors who have exercised the right to withdrawal when Banca Popolare di Milano merged with Banco Popolare to create Banco BPM
March 27 Adler Real Estate AG :
* Reports full year consolidated profit, which included fair value adjustments of 132.93 million euros ($144.53 million) (previous year: 59.55 million euros) more than doubled to 111.57 million euros(previous year: 46.88 million euros)
* Full year cash flow from operating activities increases by 40 pct to 16.75 million euros
* Full year adjusted EBITDA in accordance with IFRS, rises to 38.01 million euros in 2014 (previous year: 4.8 million euros)
* Sees further earnings improvement in 2015
* Expects to increase occupancy rate to over 90 pct as early as in 2015 and thereby achieve an additional basis for increased earnings
* Is planning medium- to long-term increases in operating earnings with corresponding long-term effects on group's overall results of operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* to limit reimbursement for investors who have exercised the right to withdrawal when Banca Popolare di Milano merged with Banco Popolare to create Banco BPM
ATHENS, May 11 The conclusion of Greece's second bailout review will help the country outperform a downwardly revised EU forecast for 2.1 percent growth this year, a government spokesman said on Thursday.