BRIEF-Banco BPM to partially reimburse investors who opted out from merger
* to limit reimbursement for investors who have exercised the right to withdrawal when Banca Popolare di Milano merged with Banco Popolare to create Banco BPM
March 27 EBC Solicitors SA :
* Its unit EBC SeedFund Limited sells all of 100 shares owned in Innowacje Polskie Sp. z o.o. for 650,000 zlotys ($171,820) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7831 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* to limit reimbursement for investors who have exercised the right to withdrawal when Banca Popolare di Milano merged with Banco Popolare to create Banco BPM
ATHENS, May 11 The conclusion of Greece's second bailout review will help the country outperform a downwardly revised EU forecast for 2.1 percent growth this year, a government spokesman said on Thursday.