BRIEF-Isuzu Motors' operating profit likely fell 15 pct in year ended March 31 - Nikkei
* Isuzu Motors operating profit likely fell 15 percent in year ended March 31 - Nikkei
March 26 Ales Groupe SA :
* FY net income group share of 7.7 million euros ($8.4 million) versus 3.1 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 227.6 million euros, up 4.2 percent
* Will propose distribution of dividend of 0.35 euros per share
Source text: bit.ly/1FMbvSp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Isuzu Motors operating profit likely fell 15 percent in year ended March 31 - Nikkei
May 2 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a 45 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, and said it agreed to buy up to 20 Dreamliner planes from Boeing Co as part of a plan to add fuel-efficient aircraft to its fleet.