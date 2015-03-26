BRIEF-Isuzu Motors' operating profit likely fell 15 pct in year ended March 31 - Nikkei
* Isuzu Motors operating profit likely fell 15 percent in year ended March 31 - Nikkei
March 26 Socfinasia SA :
* Says full year total products are 49.2 million euros ($53.6 million)
* Full year net income is 46.2 million euros, stable compared to a year ago
* Says portfolio at end of 2014 was 340.7 million euros
* Proposes to distribute final dividend of 0.50 euros per share
* Total full year 2014 dividend to reach 1 euro per share
($1 = 0.9185 euros)
May 2 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a 45 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, and said it agreed to buy up to 20 Dreamliner planes from Boeing Co as part of a plan to add fuel-efficient aircraft to its fleet.