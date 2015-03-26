BRIEF-Mastercard announced expansion of long-standing relationship with General Motors
Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors
March 26 Volta Finance Ltd :
* To pay dividend of 0.31 euro per share for semi-annual period ended January 31
* Ex dividend date is April 1, record date April 2, and payment date April 7
(Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, May 2 Russia's Reserve Fund increased slightly to $16.34 billion as of May 1 from $16.19 billion a month earlier, finance ministry data showed on Tuesday.