March 27 Delta Property Fund Ltd

* Received bids for a total value of approximately 523 million rand and has decided to accept bids to value of approximately 503 million rand

* 56,535,800 new Delta ordinary shares were placed with qualifying investors at a price of 8.90 rand per bookbuild share

* Issue price represents a premium of 2.9 pct to closing price of Delta shares on Tuesday, March 24 2015