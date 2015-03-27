BRIEF-Harte Hanks files for non-timely 10-Q
* Harte Hanks says will not be in position to file form 10-Q within 5-day extension period because co does not anticipate filing form 10-K within such period
March 27 Copenhagen Network A/S :
* FY revenue 2.8 million Danish crowns ($405,762) versus 14.5 million crowns year ago
* FY pre-tax profit 55.4 million crowns versus loss 17.1 million crowns year ago
* Sees 2015 EBIT loss of 2 million crowns
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9006 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Harte Hanks says will not be in position to file form 10-Q within 5-day extension period because co does not anticipate filing form 10-K within such period
May 11 French satellite operator Eutelsat Communications said it expects its video business to return to growth in the 2018/2019 financial year, as it puts behind problems related to the non-renewal of contracts on its Hotbird satellite position.