March 27 Aeolian Investment Fund SA :
* FY 2014 negative turnover Of 1.9 million euros ($2.06
million) versus positive turnover of 1.8 million euros year ago
* Says reported negative turnover due to sales and
valuations of securities amounting to 2.1 million euros
* FY 2014 EBITDA loss at 2.8 million euros versus EBITDA
profit of 0.85 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net loss at 2.8 million euros versus net profit of
0.81 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 at 4.2 million euros versus 6.4
million euros year ago
($1 = 0.9241 euros)
